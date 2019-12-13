Attempted murder charges against Marry Chiwenga

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry, faces an additional charge of trying to kill her husband while he was admitted to a South African hospital.Marry, was picked up by the police on Saturday over charges of externalising foreign currency which she used to buy a house and other property in South Africa.She was due to appear in court on Monday.Fresh charges preferred against Marry say that she initially blocked Chiwenga's security aides from taking him to hospital while in South Africa.After his security forcefully took Chiwenga to hospital, Marry allegedly visited the hospital and attempted to kill the bed ridden VP.Below are the charges: