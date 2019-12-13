Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF retains Shurugwi South seat

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE ruling party Zanu-PF has won the Shurugwi South Ward Six by-election held over the weekend.  The council seat was left vacant following the death of councillor Edmond Chitera of Zanu-PF early this year.  

The by-election is the first to be held in the Midlands province after the 2018 harmonised elections.  

Edward Chitera Junior, the son of the deceased councillor was duly elected after he got 396 votes against Mary Choga (MDC Alliance) who got 16.  

There were two spoiled votes.  Fringe political parties stayed away from the race. Chitera dedicated his win to his late father.

The MP for Shurugwi South Edmund Mukaratigwa said the win was an endorsement of the party by its supporters in Shurugwi ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.  

"While this is indeed an endorsement for the party by the masses, it also serves as a reminder that loyalty deserves recognition while unity and hard work guarantee victory. It's now mandatory to accelerate socio economic revival as we work on delivering on our promises," he said.  

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairman Engineer Daniel MacKenzie Ncube welcomed the result saying more effort is needed in attracting people to the party.  

"We are coming from a very successful 18th National People's Conference where President Mnangagwa said the party is poised to garner five million votes in the 2023 elections if party structures work together. We are therefore going out in full force in the Midlands banking on such important wins to get more people to join and vote for the party. We are happy we did well and we will continue doing well," he said.  

Eng Ncube said the party is in the process of rejuvenating its structures from the cell to the province.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Benefits of using a single scissor lift

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Marry Chiwenga detained in prison to December 30

29 mins ago | 277 Views

Anti-Corruption Commission to beef up staff in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Only 47% of citizens have access to electricity

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Marry Chiwenga attempted to murder General Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 1018 Views

Attempted murder charges against Marry Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa taunts Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 2226 Views

The Research by Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey lacks logic and political lie - MLF

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa can and should be impeach but will not as long as dictatorship rule the roost

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

'If elections fail Zanu PF will use any means' - free elections is a right, not a privilege

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni remains Chief Khayisa

2 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Trio nabbed for stealing Telone Zim copper cables

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa, Cronies cannot lecture Ndiweni Clans on traditions and cultural systems

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe needs more young persons on listed company boards

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

FULL TEXT: Marry Chiwenga's alleged crimes detailed

4 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Mbanje plantation owner gets 210 hours of community service

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Oppah Muchinguri is not fit to lead ZANU PF

4 hrs ago | 2320 Views

The real Mthwakazi nation defined

5 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Man gets community service for draining fuel from parked car

5 hrs ago | 852 Views

Liquid deploys FREE WiFi at all Zim universities

22 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Chiwenga grabs children from Mary

23 hrs ago | 17662 Views

Chamisa urges Chiwenga to repent

23 hrs ago | 8614 Views

Welshman Ncube rubbishes Mphoko claims

23 hrs ago | 2956 Views

Chamisa hits back at 'thief' Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 7781 Views

More agony for Dembare

23 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to get tough

23 hrs ago | 4068 Views

Pressure mounts on NSSA board

23 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Zanu-PF: We will rule through hook or crook

23 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Businessman loses property over debt

23 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Another Tsholotsho top official fired

23 hrs ago | 976 Views

Chamisa speaks on National Dialogue agenda

24 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Chief Ndiweni latest

24 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Mnangagwa's govt establishes 3 000 'bush' bakeries

24 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zozibini and decolonial aesthetics

24 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa angles for 5m votes

24 hrs ago | 251 Views

Women ready to deliver Zanu-PF victory

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

We are living in a prison

24 hrs ago | 699 Views

Mnangagwa warns bureaucrats

24 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chamisa launches a scathing attack on Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Marry Chiwenga externalised US$1m

24 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zambia lifts eleventh Cosafa title

24 hrs ago | 334 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days