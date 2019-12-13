Zanu-PF retains Shurugwi South seat

News / National

by Staff Reporter

THE ruling party Zanu-PF has won the Shurugwi South Ward Six by-election held over the weekend. The council seat was left vacant following the death of councillor Edmond Chitera of Zanu-PF early this year.The by-election is the first to be held in the Midlands province after the 2018 harmonised elections.Edward Chitera Junior, the son of the deceased councillor was duly elected after he got 396 votes against Mary Choga (MDC Alliance) who got 16.There were two spoiled votes. Fringe political parties stayed away from the race. Chitera dedicated his win to his late father.The MP for Shurugwi South Edmund Mukaratigwa said the win was an endorsement of the party by its supporters in Shurugwi ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections."While this is indeed an endorsement for the party by the masses, it also serves as a reminder that loyalty deserves recognition while unity and hard work guarantee victory. It's now mandatory to accelerate socio economic revival as we work on delivering on our promises," he said.Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairman Engineer Daniel MacKenzie Ncube welcomed the result saying more effort is needed in attracting people to the party."We are coming from a very successful 18th National People's Conference where President Mnangagwa said the party is poised to garner five million votes in the 2023 elections if party structures work together. We are therefore going out in full force in the Midlands banking on such important wins to get more people to join and vote for the party. We are happy we did well and we will continue doing well," he said.Eng Ncube said the party is in the process of rejuvenating its structures from the cell to the province.