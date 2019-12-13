Anti-Corruption Commission to beef up staff in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is planning to recruit at least 25 workers to improve service delivery at its Bulawayo office.ZACC Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane revealed this during World Anti-Corruption Day commemorations held recently at Sekusile Shopping Centre in Bulawayo. She said a single staffer was manning the commission's office in Bulawayo and officers from Harare were being seconded to investigate cases in the city."We want to change our operations in 2020 hence the decision to beef up the local office. We are looking at engaging at least 25 officers to boost the office's capacity to service this region. Those to be recruited include officers to handle administration, public relations, education and investigations," she said.Comm Mlobane said the region needs at least three investigators and once recruited, Harare will not second investigators to Bulawayo.Comm Mlobane said Zacc which was handling an average of 80 corruption cases a week, was working towards decentralising operations to provinces to improve efficiciency.She commended Treasury for releasing funds which have enabled Zacc to buy six vehicles for operations.Comm Mlobane said this year the anti-graft body decided to hold public awareness campaign meetings as part of the World Anti- Corruption Day commemorations.She said the commission realised that many people were not aware of its mandate hence some of them were reporting civil matters to the commission. Comm Mlobane said members of the public told the commission that corruption was rife at the Vehicle Inspection Depots' Driving Test offices where individuals were made to pay bribes."We are saying everyone is aware of where corruption is happening and we are saying let corruption end with you. We are saying we want everyone to take ownership of the fact that the fight against corruption is not an individual institutional fight but it's a fight that everyone has to be involved in," said Comm Mlobane.She said to strengthen the anti-corruption fight, Government should speed up promulgating of the Whistleblowers Protection Act as many people were afraid to report corruption cases for fear of victimisation. "Now we need to help them in order for them to give us information," she said.Speaking at the same event, Transparency International Zimbabwe advocacy officer Mr Njabulo Moyo said concerted efforts are needed if the country is to rid itself of corruption which has made service delivery expensive.