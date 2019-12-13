Latest News Editor's Choice


Marry Chiwenga detained in prison to December 30

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 secs ago
The Harare regional court has formally placed Marry Mubaiwa on remand on the charge of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. She has been remanded in custody to December 30 for routine remand

The court advised Marry to apply for bail at the High Court which has jurisdiction over such third schedule offences

Mubaiwa who is  the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga appeared at Rotten Row Magistrates' Court in Harare where she is facing allegations of externalising US$1 million.

She also is facing allegations of fraudulently seeking to solemnise her marriage with neither the husband's knowledge nor consent. She also faces an additional charge of attempting to kill VP Chiwenga.

It is understood that her lawyers, led by a prominent lawyer, Advocate Beatrice Mtetwa will seek bail at the High Court as advised by the court.

Mubaiwa was arrested on Saturday by Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) detectives and detained at Rhodesville Police Station.

She is facing various charges: attempted murder of her husband while he was convalescent at a South African hospital, externalisation of foreign currency, money laundering, and fraud.



Source - Byo24News

