PHOTO: Thabo Mbeki meets President Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is currently meeting former South African President Thabo Mbeki at state house in Harare.Online publication Zimlive said: We understand he's representing interests of some SA investors, and visit not necessarily to break political logjam in Zimbabwe although that might be part of discussions.There had been speculations that Mbeki is arriving to initiate mediation between ZANU PF and MDC.After the 2008 bloody runoff elections Mbeki led the mediation on behalf of SADC and birthed a government of national unity.