Auxillia Mnangagwa spearheads road safety campaign

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged motorists and passengers to ensure safety on the road this festive season to reduce carnage as she marked the beginning of the festive season road traffic safety awareness campaign.The First Lady began the first part of a tour that will take her to four tollgates at Skyline Tollgate along Harare Masvingo highway where she interacted with motorists and passengers, emphasising to them the importance of practicing safety on the roadsShe highlighted that among the major causes of accidents on the roads is human error while also encouraging operators and motorists to drive roadworthy vehicles.Amai Mnangagwa is being accompanied on the awareness campaign trail by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.