Cop up for kidnaping girl

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A 30-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi police officer is in soup for allegedly kidnapping a Form 3 student and having consensual sex with her for five months.Bryson Muriritirwa appeared last week before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro facing kidnapping charges. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to December 20.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged that in April, the police officer met the 16-year-old student and proposed love to her and she accepted.Muriritirwa took the girl to a lodge in Mvurwi and had consensual sex several times.On September 20, the girl's mother received information that her child was cutting school and was being taken to a hide out in Glendale by the police officer.In October, Muriritirwa moved the girl from Glendale to Dhahwe Farm after receiving information that her mother was looking for her.The mother filed a police, leading to Muriritirwa's arrest.In his defence, Muriritirwa said the girl lied to him that she was 19 years old."Your worship, this girl is my girlfriend and when I proposed love to her, she lied that she was 19 years old, so I thought I was dealing with an adult," he said.