Thabo Mbeki to meet Nelson Chamisa, Grace Mugabe

by Mandla Ndlovu
Former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki is likely to meet MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and former First lady Grace Mugabe after meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Monday morning.

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba said, "Mbeki is in the country at invitation of President E.D. Mnangagwa. The two have just finished their meeting at State House, with former President likely to accede to requests for meetings from different personages including politicians.

"He might mean Madame Khupe, Misihairabwi, Mr Chamisa, Mr Isaac Maphosa and possibly former First Lady."

Charamba added that Mbeki offered himself to assist Zimbabwe in negotiating with the international community so that it is accepted back into the family of nations.


"The former President of South Africa offered his stature and access globally to help push Zimbabwe's agenda to have sanctions removed and to ensure reconnection with the rest of the willing world." He added.

There has been speculation that Mbeki is in the country to assist Chamisa and Mnangagwa dialogue.

MDC has maintained that it will only meet Mnangagwa under a credible mediator.



Source - Byo24News

