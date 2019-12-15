Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's advisor turns against General Chiwenga

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Trevor Ncube has thrown his weight behind Marry Chiwenga the embattled wife of General Constantino Chiwenga during the ongoing case where the former second Lady is being with attempted murder.

Said Ncube, "I have never met Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga. I don't know her from a bar of blue soap. She has become the latest victim of selective application of the law and weak compromised/national institutions. What she is going through can happen to any of us."

Marry was arrested at the weekend and appeared at Harare's magistrates court on Monday where she was remanded in custody till December 30.

She is accused of illegally transferring almost US$1million to purchase luxury cars and property, and faces additional charges of attempted murder.


Police documents allege that Merry Chiwenga travelled to South Africa with her seriously ill husband in June and attempted to prevent him from seeking medical attention until his security detail intervened.

In July she went to the private hospital in Pretoria where he was being treated and told staff to leave her alone with him before disconnecting vital equipment, police allege. When security personnel and medical staff intervened, she left the hospital, the documents claim.


Constantino Chiwenga, who played a leading role in ousting Robert Mugabe in a military takeover in 2017, has a serious disease of the oesophagus, which has made eating difficult and has required months of hospital treatment.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa's son buys range rover for Pokello Nare

3 hrs ago | 4258 Views

Property Renovations to Increase Property Value for 2020

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

ZACC; please realize Marry Chiwenga from remand prison unconditionally: This is downright unfair!!

8 hrs ago | 6086 Views

Thabo Mbeki to meet Nelson Chamisa, Grace Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 6866 Views

Half of HIV-positive people ignore viral load-testing

10 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Mnangagwa to go in 5 months, says Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 6205 Views

Cop up for kidnaping girl

10 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa spearheads road safety campaign

10 hrs ago | 809 Views

PHOTO: Thabo Mbeki meets President Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 4004 Views

Benefits of using a single scissor lift

11 hrs ago | 539 Views

Marry Chiwenga detained in prison to December 30

11 hrs ago | 5459 Views

Anti-Corruption Commission to beef up staff in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 726 Views

Only 47% of citizens have access to electricity

12 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zanu-PF retains Shurugwi South seat

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Marry Chiwenga attempted to murder General Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 4778 Views

Attempted murder charges against Marry Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 3024 Views

Mnangagwa taunts Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 10207 Views

The Research by Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey lacks logic and political lie - MLF

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa can and should be impeach but will not as long as dictatorship rule the roost

13 hrs ago | 694 Views

'If elections fail Zanu PF will use any means' - free elections is a right, not a privilege

13 hrs ago | 439 Views

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni remains Chief Khayisa

13 hrs ago | 2954 Views

Trio nabbed for stealing Telone Zim copper cables

13 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa, Cronies cannot lecture Ndiweni Clans on traditions and cultural systems

13 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe needs more young persons on listed company boards

13 hrs ago | 202 Views

FULL TEXT: Marry Chiwenga's alleged crimes detailed

15 hrs ago | 5002 Views

Mbanje plantation owner gets 210 hours of community service

15 hrs ago | 706 Views

Oppah Muchinguri is not fit to lead ZANU PF

15 hrs ago | 3852 Views

The real Mthwakazi nation defined

16 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Man gets community service for draining fuel from parked car

16 hrs ago | 1190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days