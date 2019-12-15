Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa's son buys range rover for Pokello Nare

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Online publication Zimlive has reported that Pokello Nare, step-daughter of Ignatius Chombo, has been bought a 2020 Range Rover by boyfriend Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior in South Africa.

Pokello was born in Gwanda, Zimbabwe on the 24th August 1985 to retired Colonel George Nare and Bessy Muzvidzwa. She turned 34 in 2019. She is also the stepdaughter of the former Zimbabwean Cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo.

Watch the video below:


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Property Renovations to Increase Property Value for 2020

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor turns against General Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 3237 Views

ZACC; please realize Marry Chiwenga from remand prison unconditionally: This is downright unfair!!

7 hrs ago | 5820 Views

Thabo Mbeki to meet Nelson Chamisa, Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 6644 Views

Half of HIV-positive people ignore viral load-testing

9 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Mnangagwa to go in 5 months, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 6001 Views

Cop up for kidnaping girl

9 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa spearheads road safety campaign

10 hrs ago | 788 Views

PHOTO: Thabo Mbeki meets President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 3975 Views

Benefits of using a single scissor lift

10 hrs ago | 531 Views

Marry Chiwenga detained in prison to December 30

11 hrs ago | 5401 Views

Anti-Corruption Commission to beef up staff in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 717 Views

Only 47% of citizens have access to electricity

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zanu-PF retains Shurugwi South seat

11 hrs ago | 847 Views

Marry Chiwenga attempted to murder General Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 4697 Views

Attempted murder charges against Marry Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 3001 Views

Mnangagwa taunts Jonathan Moyo

12 hrs ago | 9915 Views

The Research by Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey lacks logic and political lie - MLF

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa can and should be impeach but will not as long as dictatorship rule the roost

12 hrs ago | 687 Views

'If elections fail Zanu PF will use any means' - free elections is a right, not a privilege

12 hrs ago | 430 Views

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni remains Chief Khayisa

12 hrs ago | 2911 Views

Trio nabbed for stealing Telone Zim copper cables

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa, Cronies cannot lecture Ndiweni Clans on traditions and cultural systems

12 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zimbabwe needs more young persons on listed company boards

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

FULL TEXT: Marry Chiwenga's alleged crimes detailed

14 hrs ago | 4959 Views

Mbanje plantation owner gets 210 hours of community service

14 hrs ago | 699 Views

Oppah Muchinguri is not fit to lead ZANU PF

14 hrs ago | 3814 Views

The real Mthwakazi nation defined

15 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Man gets community service for draining fuel from parked car

15 hrs ago | 1182 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days