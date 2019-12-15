Sithembiso Nyoni hails business people for taking part in Zanu PF conference

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Minister of Small to Medium Enterprises Sithembiso Nyoni has hailed the business community for participating in the Zanu PF conference which is ending in Goromonzi on Wednesday."Merchanise Modernize and Grow The Economy Towards Vision 2030', with the fall of the curtain on the 18th Zanu PF National People's conference, I would like to extend gratitude and joy towards the business community for your unwavering support," she said."Your participation at the Zanu PF Business exhibition stands at the conference not only availed to your businesses an interactive space with your clientele but displayed a show of confidence in us."She said stakeholder participation, renewed confidence and open door servant leadership are prerequisites for any system of governance to function and fully serve its purpose.