Chamisa warned against repeating what Tsvangirai did

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has warned the opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to be worry of repeating the same mistake that his predessesor Morgan Tsvangirai did when he joined alliance with Zanu PF then led by Robert Mugabe.

The warning come after former South African President Thabo Mbiki was seen in Harare where he reportedly met Chamisa and also met President Emmerson Mnangagwa in what is believed to be the beginning of talks between the two rival leaders.

"Once beaten, twice shy. The MDC led by @nelsonchamisa should apply its wits in rational, logical, robust, rigorous ways taking into account how it was duped in the GNU President Mbeki brokered that led to MDC crashing defeat in 2013. Never be excitable. Calm down, cool heads," Ruhanya tweeted.

Mbeki was the Chief mediator during the global political agreement which saw Zanu PF and MDC forming a government of national unity in 2009. He stands accused of negotiating with more favour towards Zanu PF.

Source - Stephen Jakes

