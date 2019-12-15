Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in court for indecently assault cousin

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
AN 18 year old man from Thorngrove suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court for indecently assaulting his cousin.

The man who can not be named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead to indecent assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him to December 19.

The court was told that sometime in November the man called the juvenile into the bedroom and told her to remove her pant before abusing her.

He then threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the issue.

The girl later told her aunt and a report made to the police led to the man's arrest.

Most Popular In 7 Days