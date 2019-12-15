ZANU PF searching for Ndebele interpreter?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The ZANU PF National Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has been hailed for supervising and presiding over preparations of a successful National People's Conference.Delegates who attended the event and members of the press said it was a short, well organised and straight to the point event, unlike other conferences of the past which were long, chaotic and unfulfilling.Delegates were pleased with the agenda, the depth of discourse, resolutions and general organisation of the National People's Conference. They attributed the success of the conference to Dr Obert Mpofu who is in charge of Administration at National level and runs the party's day to day activities. Dr Mpofu is also Secretary to the Presidium which is a very important role in the party.Delegates spoke highly of the transport, food, accommodation and allowances they were offered.However some delegates felt let down by the lack of a Ndebele interpreter as well as a sign language interpreter.A member of the Mashonaland East Provincial Executive which was the host province who spoke on condition of anonymity said the party was currently searching for a suitable Ndebele interpreter who will replace Absolom Sikhosana who was Robert Mugabe's interpreter at such events.The provincial member said Absolom Sikhosana is viewed as a G40 and cannot be trusted to interpret the President's message hence the party was looking for a suitable, loyal cadre to replace Cde Sikhosana.DCC 3 secretary for Disability Cde Gift Mabhaudhi said the party had done well at the conference and there was need to improve on inclusivity to ensure that such national events cater for all party members. He said there is need for a sign language interpreter as well as a Ndebele interpreter to ensure that the messages are communicated and transmitted to all people.Kelvin Mazhandu a political commentator said the conference was a damb squib which left a lot of economic questions unaddressed. He said conference did not tackle the issue of Energy poverty which has reached crisis levels as a lot of productive time is lost fuel queues, no electricity and general lack of power. He also said conference did not fully interrogate Mthuli Ncube's plans as his surplus is now a deficit and he has resorted to printing Treasury Bills to support government programs, this leaves prosperity as a mere pipe dream which might not be realised in the near future.Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo's phone went unanswered as we sought his comment on the conference.