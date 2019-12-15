Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC interrupts water supplies to Eastern suburbs

by Stephen Jakes
21 secs ago | Views
The City of Bulawayo has advised residents in parts of the eastern suburbs that there will be water supplies interruptions tomorrow as the council is embarking of repairs at the feeder area to the suburbs.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that it will be carrying out maintenance works on the main feeder to Khumalo, Suburbs and Parklands residential areas," reads the notice.

"The works will be carried out on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 between 08:00 hrs and 16:00 hrs. This will result in an interruption of water supplies to Kumalo, Suburbs and Parklands, Ascot Shopping Centre and Holiday Inn."

BCC apologised to  residents for the inconvenience likely to be caused.

"A drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to a thirsty man. Save every drop!" said the council.



Source - Stephen Jakes

