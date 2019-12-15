Bulawayo residents up in arms over mealie meal shortage in shops

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Roller meal, the cheapest and most preferred type of mealie meal has become a scarce commodity on shop shelves in Bulawayo. This comes amidst a subsidy and price war between Grain Millers and the Ministry of Finance.The Bulawayo United Residents Association held a meeting in the City last week with the Competition and Tarrif Commission to discuss the issue of Grain prices and a price monitoring program that had been instituted by Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe.In the meeting CTC distanced itself from the Grain problem and said their mandate was to promote competition, CTC did not explain how they envisaged the grain subsidy would benefit the people. CTC outlawed an industry self regulation initiative which was meant to ensure that mealie meal is sold competitively and that the Grain Subsidy from government was passed to the consumer.Ever since the GMAZ program was outlawed the price of mealie meal has doubled and tripled when Mthuli Ncube removed the grain subsidy.Nkosi Dibiti a content creator and media entrepreneur based in Bulawayo joined a number of residents who are complaining, he posted on his Facebook wall that "Mealie meal shelves empty available Parlenta at 120 ZWL." Another resident urged him to go to the black market where 20kg was going for 6usd.BURA in its meeting failed to get to the bottom of the price issue with the CTC which could have resolved the mealie meal shortage in Bulawayo.Mthuli Ncube has been criticised for tampering with food security issues as he makes subsidy pronouncements willy nilly without consulting relevant stakeholders. Zimbabwe faces a food crisis from severe drought, sanctions and harsh economic conditions and it is government's prerogative and priority to ensure that the people have mealie meal at affordable prices.