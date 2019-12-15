Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Marry Chiwenga faces life imprisonment

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Marry Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga faces a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted for a charge to kill the former army General.

Chiwenga is facing attempted murder, fraud and currency externalisation charges

Fraud attracts a maximum penalty of 35 years in jail, while one can be jailed up to 25 years for money laundering.

The former Miss Zimbabwe pageant patron was remanded in custody on Monday over charges of attempting to murder General Chiwenga, illegally externalising US$1 033 000, laundering US$990 000 and fraudulently seeking to upgrade her customary marriage to a civil marriage without her husband's consent.

The state alleges that she visited her husband at a Netcare hospital in South Africa, dismissed his security staff, and when alone with him allegedly removed the intravenous giving set and the central venous catheter.

Chiwenga is being represented by legal guru Beatrice Mtetwa who said her client was arrested while she was naked.

"She was in the bathroom in her bedroom when the men suddenly opened the door while she was naked and told her that she was under arrest," Mtetwa said. "They searched her bedroom without saying what they were looking for. She was taken to the police. After that they came back to the house and Marry's mother who had accompanied her to the police was not allowed back into the house. She had her car parked at her daughter's house."




Source - Byo24News

