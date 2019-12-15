Latest News Editor's Choice


Malema refuses to support Kasukuwere campaign

by Mandla Ndlovu
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has urged former Zimbabwean ministers who are in exile to unite and set aside ego in order to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa and defeat him.

Speaking at the EFF's National People's Assembly on Monday Malema said, "Former Ministers of President Mugabe you must put aside your egos and come together. We cannot have a situation where all of you are in exile but people are holding individual campaigns and making tshirts and all type of things in their names.

"We will not support individuals, we will support the cause. We agree not going to support any individual who thinks that he is bigger than the cause."

Malema urged the ministers to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters of Zimbabwe to form a force that will defeat Mnangagwa.

Responding to Malema the #TysonWabantu movement said, "Our movement is totally not moved by any sentiments made by any individual because our movement is not driven by any former Minister but it is driven by young people who believe Kasukuwere should lead them make no mistake we are still on our path."

Source - Byo24News

