WATCH: Mnangagwa's advisor blasts government

by Mandla Ndlovu

LETS REOPEN OUR HOSPITALS - ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!



Pay the doctors a living wage and equip hospitals.



All hands on deck, we can do this before Christmas if we are willing and able.



LETS STOP REDUCING OUR CAPACITY AND STOP CELEBRATING MEDIOCRITY IN SERVICE DELIVERY pic.twitter.com/IKC5RX8zKD — Shingi Munyeza (@ShingiMunyeza) December 17, 2019

Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Advisory Council Dr Shingi Munyeza has come out guns blazing against the failure by government to fix the challenges affecting the health sector.In a highly charged up message delivered on Sunday Munyeza said the Zimbabwean establishment was putting the lives of patients at risk especially pregnant mothers.Referring to a recent news story where an old woman in Mbare was conducting a backyard labour ward, Munyeza said the governmnet was celebrating mediocrity and making it headlines.Watch the video below: