WATCH: Mnangagwa's advisor blasts government

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 secs ago | Views
Member of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Advisory Council Dr Shingi Munyeza has come out guns blazing against the failure by government to fix the challenges affecting the health sector.

In a highly charged up message delivered on Sunday Munyeza said the Zimbabwean establishment was putting the lives of patients at risk especially pregnant mothers.

Referring to a recent news story where an old woman in Mbare was conducting a backyard labour ward, Munyeza said the governmnet was celebrating mediocrity and making it headlines.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days