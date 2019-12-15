Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

by Mandla Ndlovu
47 secs ago | Views
South African Former President Thabo Mbeki has met with members of POLAD to discuss matters relating to challenges affecting the country.


Mbeki met with Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Dr Thokozani Khupe, Priscilla Misihairabwi and Lucia Matibenga.

On Monday, Mbeki met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and later on with Nelson Chamisa.


Mbeki is no stranger to dealing with crisis affecting Zimbabwe. In 2008 he brokered a deal that gave birth to the Government of National Unity.



Source - Byo24News

