PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

by Mandla Ndlovu

#Update on POLAD Closed Door Meeting With former SA president Thabo Mbeki



Mbeki has urged POLAD members to unity so as to take the country forward, POLAD members have said

South African Former President Thabo Mbeki has met with members of POLAD to discuss matters relating to challenges affecting the country.Mbeki met with Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Dr Thokozani Khupe, Priscilla Misihairabwi and Lucia Matibenga.On Monday, Mbeki met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and later on with Nelson Chamisa.Mbeki is no stranger to dealing with crisis affecting Zimbabwe. In 2008 he brokered a deal that gave birth to the Government of National Unity.