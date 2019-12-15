Mashonaland Central records an increase in rape cases

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Mashonaland Central province have recorded a spike in rape cases this year compared to last year.Officially opening a Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) training workshop in Bindura last week Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Assistant Commissioner Rangarirai Mushaurwa said the province recorded an increase of 47 cases."An eagle's eye view of the provincial statics shows that there was an increase of 47 cases of rape cases during period from January to November 2019 as compared to same period last year," Mushaurwa said."However there is a decrease of 23% of an overall domestic violence and sexual cases.Meanwhile, the province recorded 377 rape cases this year and 330 cases last year, 1336 domestic violence cases were recorded last year compared to 1330 cases this year.Mushaurwa urged police officers to be honest and maintain high degree of discpline as the force is on the rebranding exercise of their buttered image."In the same vein, let us equally commit ourselves to honest,transparently ,accountability and discpline to ensure accelerated individual and organisation development and progress," she said."I also would like to applaud and commend the legal resources foundation for partnering with us this noble cause of fighting crime."