Businessman dies at Munhumutapa offices

On 16 December 2019 at around 1500hrs, the informant who is a friend to the now deceased (Chapfika) received a phone call from the now deceased informing him of a business meeting with government officials at Munhumutapa Building.



The informant proceeded to Chopchop Restaurant along Fife Avenue Harare where he met the now deceased. At around 1530hrs they drove to Munhumutapa Building using the informant's vehicle a Mercedes Benz Blue TEC C220 white in colour on registration number AES 6901.



Upon arrival at Munhumutapa Building they were directed to the boardroom where there were other participants of the meeting. They were offered some food and the now deceased ate some chips and meat. At around 1630hrs the now deceased made his presentation to the Government officials who included some Ministers and Ministry of Finance officials. His presentation lasted for about 15 minutes and was based on the procurement of maize from outside the country for the Government.



Soon after making his presentation the now deceased and the informant left the boardroom proceeding to their parked vehicle just outside the building. As they approached the main entrance the now deceased started to feel dizzy and had difficulty in seeing. He ordered the informant to collect the vehicle and pick him at the main entrance. The informant rushed to fetch the vehicle and when he came back he saw the now deceased lying on the ground facing upwards. There were some security details who were attending to him pouring some water on his body in an effort to resuscitate him.





