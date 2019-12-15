Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe passport fees have not gone up

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe says passport fees have not gone up.

Minister Kazembe's comments come in the wake of misleading social media reports claiming that the government had increased the fees for local residents.



"There maybe need to consider an upward review but for now Passport fees haven't gone up," he said.

The minister also revealed that 242 people living in the Diaspora have since last week successfully applied and obtained their passports.

Last week, the Government authorised the Civil Registry Department to charge US$318 for passports in respect of those in the Diaspora, while local charges remained unchanged.

In an interview this Monday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the developments.

"In respect of those in the Diaspora, the process is working very well and we have been seeing an overwhelming response.

"Last Thursday, we received about 47 people that applied and they successfully collected their passports within 24 hours; that was on the following day. And last Friday, we received about 195 people who applied and they will collect their passports today (Monday)," he said.



Source - zbc

