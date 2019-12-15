Latest News Editor's Choice


Nelson Chamisa is a capital requirement for National Dialogue

by Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
The 41 year old and Former Minister of ICT carries a legitimacy tag around him which brings an end to the national crisis. The former Organising & Vice President of the MDC plays a critical role to ensure there is peace and stability in the country. The legitimacy and confidence is entangled around him and this make him an important figure to bring closure to the legitimacy problems which ED and his team are facing. This has been proved by his official meeting with former South African President Thabo Mbeki who flew to Harare last night to resolve the political impasse between Zanu PF and MDC led by Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa (41), who met Thabo Mbeki the Former South African President for three hours in Harare remains a key factor to resolve the crisis following disputed polls which he claims to have won by over 50 +1 percent of the vote. In the past one year and half, the former youth leader has insisted that he won the polls with over 2.6 million votes and there was no need for run off.

What Zimbabwe lacks is confidence and appealing to the international community and development partners to unlock investment for the country. Despite having polad, a group of political actors who participated in the July polls, Zimbabwe economy has collapsed. More than 95% of the population is facing a bleak festive season following economic hardships. Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF has been facing critical challenges to turn around the economy, despite the courts endorsing the Zanu PF leader's victory in courts.

The arrival of Mbeki and Obasanjo clears shows that dialogue without the involvement of Nelson Chamisa will not yield any positive results for this country to move forward. Despite the State media downplaying Nelson Chamisa's meeting with Former South African President Thabo Mbeki, social media was awash with images and news of the two great leaders's meeting at a local hotel in Harare.

On Saturday during the memorial of the late Vimbai Tsvangirai - Java, the former Glen View South Mp, Chamisa insisted dialogue was there to give birth to a new narrative and it was not aimed at positions but to come up with a new idea of doing politics and leadership. He ruled out any signs of desperation of any unity arrangement but made it clear that there must be a proper framework to address economic and political challenges Zimbabwe is facing.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo - Doctor of Philosophy Candidate ( Women's University in Africa) . He holds a B.A Solusi University, M.A University of Lusaka, Zambia, Post Grad University of Zimbabwe ( Project Management) & B.Science in Development Studies ( Zimbabwe Open University)

Most Popular In 7 Days