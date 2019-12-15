Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Armed robbers pounced on a Zimbabwe bound Intercape bus in Limpopo, South Africa and got away with money, cell phones and jewellery, South African police confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred close to the Kranskop tollgate along the N1 highway where the bus, travelling to Harare on Saturday was raided.Many Zimbabweans working in South Africa are visiting home to spend the festive season with their families. They move with large sums of money to spend back in Zimbabwe currently going through an economic melt-down.Carrying large sums of money then makes the Zimbabweans vulnerable to robbers.According to witnesses, two men boarded the bus pretending to be passengers but later produced guns and ordered the driver to stop the bus.A spokesperson the South African Police Services Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said after the driver brought the bus to a halt, more robbers disembarked from a vehicle that had been trailing the bus"More robbers got into the bus and started robbing everybody," he said.Police are yet to account for the robbers.In a statement, Intercape said, "This completely random, uncontrollable act by criminals masquerading as passengers is regretted by Intercape. We would like to confirm that as an organisation we strive to keep our passengers safe at all times. Intercape would like to apologise to our most valued passengers for any inconvenience."