Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

by Staff Reporter
43 secs ago | Views
Armed robbers pounced on a Zimbabwe bound Intercape bus in Limpopo, South Africa and got away with money, cell phones and jewellery, South African police confirmed on Tuesday.
The incident occurred close to the Kranskop tollgate along the N1 highway where the bus, travelling to Harare on Saturday was raided.

Many Zimbabweans working in South Africa are visiting home to spend the festive season with their families. They move with large sums of money to spend back in Zimbabwe currently going through an economic melt-down.

Carrying large sums of money then makes the Zimbabweans vulnerable to robbers. 

According to witnesses, two men boarded the bus pretending to be passengers but later produced guns and ordered the driver to stop the bus. 

A spokesperson the South African Police Services Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said after the driver brought the bus to a halt, more robbers disembarked from a vehicle that had been trailing the bus 

"More robbers got into the bus and started robbing everybody," he said.

Police are yet to account for the robbers.

In a statement, Intercape said, "This completely random, uncontrollable act by criminals masquerading as passengers is regretted by Intercape. We would like to confirm that as an organisation we strive to keep our passengers safe at all times. Intercape would like to apologise to our most valued passengers for any inconvenience."

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is a capital requirement for National Dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabwe passport fees have not gone up

3 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Marry will not survive prison: Another Epstein case; ZACC will have blood on their hands

5 hrs ago | 5130 Views

Businessman dies at Munhumutapa offices

5 hrs ago | 3905 Views

Heavily armed security state agents raid Paul Siwela's home again

5 hrs ago | 3977 Views

The dilemma of the Women's Movement and Marry Chiwenga case

6 hrs ago | 3691 Views

The rise of online sports betting in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mashonaland Central records an increase in rape cases

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

7 hrs ago | 3384 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's advisor blasts government

7 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Mary Chiwenga's controversy - Winky D prophecy fulfilled?

7 hrs ago | 5644 Views

Malema refuses to support Kasukuwere campaign

8 hrs ago | 3863 Views

Marry Chiwenga faces life imprisonment

8 hrs ago | 4397 Views

Nelson Chamisa speaks after meeting Thabo Mbeki

9 hrs ago | 8547 Views

Madlela, Soneni to tie the knot

9 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Treasury adjusts Zupco rates

9 hrs ago | 3911 Views

Bulawayo residents up in arms over mealie meal shortage in shops

10 hrs ago | 1849 Views

BCC interrupts water supplies to Eastern suburbs

10 hrs ago | 823 Views

ZANU PF searching for Ndebele interpreter?

10 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 51 ZDF officers

11 hrs ago | 2983 Views

Marry Chiwenga faces more charges

11 hrs ago | 4122 Views

Over 200 diasporans apply for passports

11 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Man in court for indecently assault

11 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Chamisa warned against repeating what Tsvangirai did

12 hrs ago | 4629 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni hails business people for taking part in Zanu PF conference

12 hrs ago | 415 Views

'Your (UK PM) focus is Brexit, mine is reforms' said Mnangagwa - 1 month, Brexit done; reforms, never ever

12 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Man tries to kill colleague at drinking spot

12 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Energy challenges sinking Zimbabwe's economy

12 hrs ago | 491 Views

'Warn' is President Mnangagwa's Word of the Year.

12 hrs ago | 1105 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's son buys range rover for Pokello Nare

23 hrs ago | 25026 Views

Property Renovations to Increase Property Value for 2020

24 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor turns against General Chiwenga

24 hrs ago | 15494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days