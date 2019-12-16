Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Security guard rapes girl school

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A security guard is in trouble after  he allegedly abused a school pupil.

Benjamin Munozogara (48)  was not asked to plead to rape before Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushowe.

The matter was remanded to December 27.

Allegations are that on October 29 the girl went to him to ask for a sewing thread.

Munozogara told the girl to get the thread from the wardrobe before grabbing and raping her.

A report made to the police led to his arrest.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Byo Shutdown to be shown on MTV Base

18 mins ago | 70 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts MDC-ZANU PF coalition talks

24 mins ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe's Month-on-month inflation drops

59 mins ago | 245 Views

ZANU PF Youths storm Jonathan Moyo's book launch

1 hr ago | 589 Views

SA our neighbour from hell, patronising and dishing out foolish advice - Mbeki shut up and fcuk off

1 hr ago | 445 Views

Will Mbeki deliver a genuine political dialogue?

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Vendors demand accessories licenses

1 hr ago | 118 Views

MDC leadership engages NPRC

13 hrs ago | 2619 Views

'Mbeki led to MDC crashing defeat' Ruhanya - wash your foul mouth with bleach, MDC did that themselves

13 hrs ago | 2234 Views

ZRP strikers bag Harare darts league championship 2019

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mbeki is pushing MDC to join Mnangagwa in POLAD - no reforms will be implemented

13 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Police to arrest bar tenders selling booze to drunk patrons

13 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

13 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Nelson Chamisa is a capital requirement for National Dialogue

16 hrs ago | 3922 Views

Zimbabwe passport fees have not gone up

16 hrs ago | 3016 Views

Marry will not survive prison: Another Epstein case; ZACC will have blood on their hands

18 hrs ago | 9202 Views

Businessman dies at Munhumutapa offices

18 hrs ago | 8761 Views

Heavily armed security state agents raid Paul Siwela's home again

19 hrs ago | 8039 Views

The dilemma of the Women's Movement and Marry Chiwenga case

19 hrs ago | 6349 Views

The rise of online sports betting in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mashonaland Central records an increase in rape cases

20 hrs ago | 606 Views

PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

20 hrs ago | 4570 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's advisor blasts government

20 hrs ago | 7156 Views

Mary Chiwenga's controversy - Winky D prophecy fulfilled?

21 hrs ago | 8437 Views

Malema refuses to support Kasukuwere campaign

21 hrs ago | 6039 Views

Marry Chiwenga faces life imprisonment

22 hrs ago | 5456 Views

Nelson Chamisa speaks after meeting Thabo Mbeki

22 hrs ago | 10328 Views

Madlela, Soneni to tie the knot

22 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Treasury adjusts Zupco rates

23 hrs ago | 5204 Views

Bulawayo residents up in arms over mealie meal shortage in shops

23 hrs ago | 2516 Views

BCC interrupts water supplies to Eastern suburbs

23 hrs ago | 1001 Views

ZANU PF searching for Ndebele interpreter?

23 hrs ago | 3285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days