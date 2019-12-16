Security guard rapes girl school

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A security guard is in trouble after he allegedly abused a school pupil.Benjamin Munozogara (48) was not asked to plead to rape before Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushowe.The matter was remanded to December 27.Allegations are that on October 29 the girl went to him to ask for a sewing thread.Munozogara told the girl to get the thread from the wardrobe before grabbing and raping her.A report made to the police led to his arrest.