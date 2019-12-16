Latest News Editor's Choice


Vendors demand accessories licenses

by Stephen Jakes
Vendors in the country's urban areas who are dealing in airtime selling have demanded to be licenced to also deal in cellphone accessories on condition that only airtime vending was not benefiting them much.

Airtime vendors said they were not allowed to sell any other things on the streets corners unless they are licenced by the local authority.

Informal traders recently joined the world in commemorating the International Street Vendors Day, which ran under the theme "Unity is our Strength".

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association, Assistant Project Officer, Debra Mukasa said vendors were treated unfairly by the city council.

Informal trading constitute about 60% of the economy.

