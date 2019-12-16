ZANU PF Youths storm Jonathan Moyo's book launch

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Suspected ZANU PF Youths reportedly disturbed the launch of Professor Jonathan Moyo's book Excelgate on Tuesday evening.The youths who were wearing MDC-T Tshirts stormed the Ibbo Mandaza owned SAPES Trust which is located at Milton Park suburb in Harare.Reports from Harare indicate that the youths were led by one Taurai Kandishaya, who is the leader of Citizen Forum.Speaking to the media Mandaza said, "So launch was disrupted by the same gang led by Alex Ncube: they arrived at 4:30 pm and began disrupting the venue, threatening violence with sticks and chains; ordered our guests – who included diplomats among them the EU, Swiss and Japanese to leave or face violence; the Police, who had agreed to come and protect the event never turned up, serving our man who had gone to Central to fetch Police details , with a letter stating that they cannot help us."For the safety of our guests and property, we have had to call off the launch again."Commenting on the matter the opposition MDC said, "Today's incident at Sappes Trust by hired Zanu PF thugs donning MDC T-shirts is but unfortunate. Disrupting the official launch of EXCELGATE by Jonathan Moyo is testament that Zimbabwe has an official terrorist group administered from those in high offices."Professor Jonathan Moyo also revealed that his book was being sabotaged by the National archives."To use Alex Magaisa's great term, "REGIME ENABLERS" at the National Archives have sabotaged the distribution of EXCELGATE on platforms such as Amazon by not activating the book's ISBN Number on its database to reflect internationally; yet it was purchased and issued on 23 Sept 2019!" He posted on Twitter.