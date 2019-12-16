Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Month-on-month inflation drops

by Staff Reporter
22 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S month-on-month inflation rate dropped to 17,46 percent in November, shedding 21,29 percentage points on the October rate of 38,75 percent, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).

"The month on month inflation rate in November 2019 was 17,46 percent shedding 21,29 percentage points on the October 2019 rate of 38,75 percent.

"This means that prices as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by an average rate of 17,46 percent from October 2019 to November 2019," said the statistics agency in its latest report released on Monday.

Zimstat also said the month-on-month food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate stood at 22,63 percent in November, shedding 25,72 percentage points on the October 2019 rate of 48,35 percent.

"The month on month non-food inflation rate stood at 13,94 percent, shedding 18,96 percentage points on the October 2019 rate of 32,90 percent," it said.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in October predicted that foreign exchange market rates and inflationary pressures were expected to ease going forward as Government continues implementing macro-fiscal stabilisation strategies.

It is hoped that this would see the economy emerging from the woods next year and beyond riding on the ongoing reforms.  

Furthermore, the economy is projected to grow by 4,6 percent in 2020, anchored on the ongoing reform initiatives and broader positive assumptions in the domestic sector and favourable global trade indicators.

Government in August deferred the publication of year-on-year inflation figures to February next year to allow for the building up of data of prices in mono-currency for a period of 12 months.  

This is not the first time that Zimbabwe has suspended the publication of year-on-year inflation as the country once did it when the multicurrency system was introduced in February 2009.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF Youths storm Jonathan Moyo's book launch

3 mins ago | 6 Views

SA our neighbour from hell, patronising and dishing out foolish advice - Mbeki shut up and fcuk off

7 mins ago | 21 Views

Will Mbeki deliver a genuine political dialogue?

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Vendors demand accessories licenses

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Security guard rapes girl school

12 mins ago | 27 Views

MDC leadership engages NPRC

12 hrs ago | 2304 Views

'Mbeki led to MDC crashing defeat' Ruhanya - wash your foul mouth with bleach, MDC did that themselves

12 hrs ago | 2006 Views

ZRP strikers bag Harare darts league championship 2019

12 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mbeki is pushing MDC to join Mnangagwa in POLAD - no reforms will be implemented

12 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Police to arrest bar tenders selling booze to drunk patrons

12 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

12 hrs ago | 4164 Views

Nelson Chamisa is a capital requirement for National Dialogue

15 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Zimbabwe passport fees have not gone up

15 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Marry will not survive prison: Another Epstein case; ZACC will have blood on their hands

17 hrs ago | 8698 Views

Businessman dies at Munhumutapa offices

17 hrs ago | 8282 Views

Heavily armed security state agents raid Paul Siwela's home again

18 hrs ago | 7707 Views

The dilemma of the Women's Movement and Marry Chiwenga case

18 hrs ago | 5952 Views

The rise of online sports betting in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mashonaland Central records an increase in rape cases

19 hrs ago | 586 Views

PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

19 hrs ago | 4463 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's advisor blasts government

19 hrs ago | 6977 Views

Mary Chiwenga's controversy - Winky D prophecy fulfilled?

20 hrs ago | 8067 Views

Malema refuses to support Kasukuwere campaign

20 hrs ago | 5835 Views

Marry Chiwenga faces life imprisonment

21 hrs ago | 5340 Views

Nelson Chamisa speaks after meeting Thabo Mbeki

21 hrs ago | 10163 Views

Madlela, Soneni to tie the knot

21 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Treasury adjusts Zupco rates

22 hrs ago | 5085 Views

Bulawayo residents up in arms over mealie meal shortage in shops

22 hrs ago | 2471 Views

BCC interrupts water supplies to Eastern suburbs

22 hrs ago | 990 Views

ZANU PF searching for Ndebele interpreter?

22 hrs ago | 3215 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 51 ZDF officers

23 hrs ago | 3576 Views

Marry Chiwenga faces more charges

24 hrs ago | 4755 Views

Over 200 diasporans apply for passports

24 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Man in court for indecently assault

24 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Chamisa warned against repeating what Tsvangirai did

24 hrs ago | 5196 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni hails business people for taking part in Zanu PF conference

24 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Your (UK PM) focus is Brexit, mine is reforms' said Mnangagwa - 1 month, Brexit done; reforms, never ever

24 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Man tries to kill colleague at drinking spot

24 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Energy challenges sinking Zimbabwe's economy

24 hrs ago | 607 Views

'Warn' is President Mnangagwa's Word of the Year.

24 hrs ago | 1261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days