Temba Mliswa blasts MDC-ZANU PF coalition talks

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has come out guns blazing against the impending National Dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.Mliswa's says the coalition talks will undermine the constitutional court ruling that declared ZANU PF's Mnangagwa as the winner of the controversial 2018 Presidential plebiscite.Said Mliswa, "The recent talk of coalition dialogue is shaky ground because it goes against constitutional dictates and the will of the electorate. That creates anarchy. We are seeking to undermine our own Constitution by going against a clear Constitutional Court order."Mliswa's statements come a day after former South African President Thabo Mbeki landed in the country and held meetings with Mnangagwa, Chamsia and the members of POLAD.There has been high speculation that Mbeki may be the mediator assigned by SADC to assist in resolving Zimbabwe's crisis and to help the country locate itself in the family of nations.Recently, Nigeria's former ruler Olusegun Obasanjo was in the country and met the two political leaders.Malawi's former leader Bakili Muluzi is expected in the country soon as an emissary of SADC.The MDC has refused to recognize Mnangagwa as the nation's legitimate ruler since he was elected president in July 2018 and has called for an outside mediator to help resolve its differences with the ruling party. The southern African nation is grappling with a drought, power and fuel shortages, and annual inflation estimated at 440%, the second-highest in the world.Mbeki mediated in Zimbabwe's post-election crisis in 2008 between former President Robert Mugabe and then-opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, which resulted in the formation of a five-year power-sharing government.