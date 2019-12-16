Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

George Charamba speaks on Chamisa-Mnangagwa talks

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba says MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will not be able to have a dialogue with ZANU PF outside POLAD which is a platform for political parties that contested in the 2018 Presidential plebiscite.

Charamba was commenting on Chamisa's tweet about his meeting with South African former President Nelson Chamisa.

Read the full statement below:

Chamisa's tweet after meeting former South African President has two points that are noteworthy, one negative, even naive, another, a subtle about-turn which our commentators have, as usual, missed. First, the negative: His tweet in part read: "Dialogue must deliver true change and real reforms. When we shake hands let us be agreeing to truly walk in the same direction, a new direction."

The real problem with the young man is hoping and wishing that National Dialogue under POLAD delivers for his party what electoral contest wouldn't! The language in the tweet comes off MDC manifesto, over which the Zimbabwean people passed a verdict on July 30, 2018.

No re-issuance of the same hoping the National Dialogue re-valorizes a discredited manifesto, will ever change the position or verdict of the Zimbabwean people. Creating and finding coming ground for National Dialogue involving winners who can and have been governing without you, includes couching your language in ways that don't trigger instant recall of the terms that put you apart during the electoral contest, that identified you apart.

One does not need to be a genius to know that ZANU-PF or any other formation under POLAD will never agree to an agenda or proposal where a defeated party is perceived as seeking to recoup politically under guise of National Dialogue. Simply, classical way of how-not-to-say-it!

Then the positive: "Our political impasse cannot continue. We stand firm on the principle that none but ourselves can bring about the true change we need. Real issues affecting us all must be at the heart of any dialogue." Ignore phrase "true change", for its offensiveness.

Put accent on "none but ourselves can bring about"; and, "Real issues affecting us all must be at the heart of any dialogue." It should not be difficult to notice that the none-but-ourselves phrase re-centers the young politician in corridors of National Dialogue as a NATIONAL PROCESS without FOREIGN MEDIATION.

That is a huge climb-down and compromise which the MDC-A leader is conveying to the process with modest rhetorical flourish. In fact, he has tapped into ZANU-PF wartime rhetoric to announce his submission to set parameters of POLAD!

Real-issues-affecting-us-all is yet another, in fact incremental concessions which should clear the way. ALL is INCLUSIVE, suggesting a departure from MDC-A hackneyed position of demanding an EXCLUSIVE BILATERAL with ZANU-PF! Huge take-away! That means a broad church: POLAD!

And REAL ISSUES affecting us ALL, can't be contained in the manifesto, lingo or vocabulary of any one party, least of all a defeated late-comer! It means a broader re-imagining of the NATIONAL DIALOGUE, as already done under POLAD. Go back to statements of parties at launch of POLAD and check if Chamisa's post-Mbeki meeting tweet isn't a perfect fit, not just by way of broad semantics, but even by way of diction and style!! Those of us schooled in political communication got/get the cues being send out. All we say is Hallelujah, the son is now back!



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Uncle Roland's fuel scam exposed

1 hr ago | 1395 Views

Zimbabwe army Boss killed in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 4712 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $10, $20 notes

3 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Zimbabwe judges to work up to 70

3 hrs ago | 964 Views

Two Zimbabweans die, 22 injured in cross border bus accident

3 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Byo Shutdown to be shown on MTV Base

4 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts MDC-ZANU PF coalition talks

4 hrs ago | 3789 Views

Zimbabwe's Month-on-month inflation drops

5 hrs ago | 891 Views

ZANU PF Youths storm Jonathan Moyo's book launch

5 hrs ago | 2441 Views

SA our neighbour from hell, patronising and dishing out foolish advice - Mbeki shut up and fcuk off

5 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Will Mbeki deliver a genuine political dialogue?

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Vendors demand accessories licenses

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Security guard rapes girl school

5 hrs ago | 1411 Views

MDC leadership engages NPRC

17 hrs ago | 3149 Views

'Mbeki led to MDC crashing defeat' Ruhanya - wash your foul mouth with bleach, MDC did that themselves

17 hrs ago | 2612 Views

ZRP strikers bag Harare darts league championship 2019

17 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mbeki is pushing MDC to join Mnangagwa in POLAD - no reforms will be implemented

17 hrs ago | 4502 Views

Police to arrest bar tenders selling booze to drunk patrons

17 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

17 hrs ago | 5352 Views

Nelson Chamisa is a capital requirement for National Dialogue

20 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Zimbabwe passport fees have not gone up

20 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Marry will not survive prison: Another Epstein case; ZACC will have blood on their hands

22 hrs ago | 10699 Views

Businessman dies at Munhumutapa offices

22 hrs ago | 10147 Views

Heavily armed security state agents raid Paul Siwela's home again

23 hrs ago | 8864 Views

The dilemma of the Women's Movement and Marry Chiwenga case

23 hrs ago | 7695 Views

The rise of online sports betting in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mashonaland Central records an increase in rape cases

24 hrs ago | 630 Views

PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

24 hrs ago | 4822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days