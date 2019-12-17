Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Two Zimbabweans die, 22 injured in cross border bus accident

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO Zimbabweans died while 22 others were injured, eight of them seriously, when a Harare bound bus overturned in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, on Monday.

The bus was travelling from Durban heading to Harare with cross border traders and South African based Zimbabweans coming home for the festive season.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Mpumalanga Provincial Community safety and transport department manager Mr Moeti Mmusi said investigations into the cause of the accident were underway.

The deceased are the driver of the bus and a female passenger. Mr Mmusi however said the department could not reveal their names until their next of kin have been notified.

"I can confirm that we attended to an accident involving a bus that was travelling from Durban to Zimbabwe. The bus driver and a female passenger died on the spot. The bus overturned in Middleburg and it seems the driver lost control of the bus. Eight people were seriously injured and are in critical condition while 14 others had varying degrees of injuries," said Mr Mmusi.

He called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads and avoid speeding. Mr Mmusi said drivers must rest when they feel tired as many accidents are caused by fatigue .

Pictures of the bus, a Cream Tours coach, were circulating across various social media platforms.

Last week more than 70 Zimbabweans travelling to Harare from Capetown lost all their belongings when a bus they were travelling in caught fire and was reduced to a shell along the N1 Highway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

On Monday, six people were killed along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road when two vehicles collided near Stanmore, about 30 km from Gwanda.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Uncle Roland's fuel scam exposed

52 mins ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe army Boss killed in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $10, $20 notes

3 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Zimbabwe judges to work up to 70

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

George Charamba speaks on Chamisa-Mnangagwa talks

3 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Byo Shutdown to be shown on MTV Base

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts MDC-ZANU PF coalition talks

4 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Zimbabwe's Month-on-month inflation drops

4 hrs ago | 823 Views

ZANU PF Youths storm Jonathan Moyo's book launch

4 hrs ago | 2216 Views

SA our neighbour from hell, patronising and dishing out foolish advice - Mbeki shut up and fcuk off

5 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Will Mbeki deliver a genuine political dialogue?

5 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Vendors demand accessories licenses

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Security guard rapes girl school

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

MDC leadership engages NPRC

16 hrs ago | 3088 Views

'Mbeki led to MDC crashing defeat' Ruhanya - wash your foul mouth with bleach, MDC did that themselves

16 hrs ago | 2573 Views

ZRP strikers bag Harare darts league championship 2019

16 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mbeki is pushing MDC to join Mnangagwa in POLAD - no reforms will be implemented

16 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Police to arrest bar tenders selling booze to drunk patrons

16 hrs ago | 3156 Views

Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

17 hrs ago | 5276 Views

Nelson Chamisa is a capital requirement for National Dialogue

19 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Zimbabwe passport fees have not gone up

19 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Marry will not survive prison: Another Epstein case; ZACC will have blood on their hands

21 hrs ago | 10526 Views

Businessman dies at Munhumutapa offices

21 hrs ago | 9966 Views

Heavily armed security state agents raid Paul Siwela's home again

22 hrs ago | 8779 Views

The dilemma of the Women's Movement and Marry Chiwenga case

23 hrs ago | 7531 Views

The rise of online sports betting in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mashonaland Central records an increase in rape cases

23 hrs ago | 626 Views

PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

23 hrs ago | 4790 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's advisor blasts government

24 hrs ago | 7653 Views

Mary Chiwenga's controversy - Winky D prophecy fulfilled?

17 Dec 2019 at 11:24hrs | 9510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days