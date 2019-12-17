Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe judges to work up to 70

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Cabinet has approved that the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and judges of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts hold office until they reach the age of 70 and thereafter have their contracts renewed annually upon production of a medical fitness certificate, for a period not exceeding five years.

The current retirement age for all civil servants is 65.

Addressing journalists after the 45th Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had considered and approved the Constitutional Amendment Bill which the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi had presented as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

The Bill also proposes that the retirement age for judges of the High Court, Labour Court and any other judges be 70 years.

It also seeks to have the appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court for a non-renewable term of not more than fifteen years, who may also be appointed as judges of the Supreme Court or High Court if they are eligible for such appointment, after completion of their term.

Some of the salient amendments to be effected include a subsection allowing the President, upon recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, to appoint a sitting judge to be judge of a higher court whenever a vacancy at such a court arises.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and his or her deputies would be appointed by the President, in consultation with the Civil Service Commission.

Their terms and conditions of service shall be as fixed by the President.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the President shall also appoint the Public Protector and Deputy Public Protector after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission and the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders.

Appointment of a Prosecutor-General by the President will be done in consultation with the Judicial Service Commission.

Meanwhile, Minister Ziyambi also gave Cabinet a progress update on the implementation of the 4th 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects.

Cabinet heard that construction of the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court is progressing.

Minister Ziyambi briefed Cabinet that during that period there were 14 cases of corruption that were handled with eight convictions while the other six cases were acquitted.

Seven high profile corruption cases and eight minor corruption cases were identified.

"Despite delays emanating from referrals to superior courts, finalisation of the cases is being taken seriously."

The media briefing was attended by Minister Ziyambi, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, among other senior officials.

Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Uncle Roland's fuel scam exposed

52 mins ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwe army Boss killed in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $10, $20 notes

3 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Two Zimbabweans die, 22 injured in cross border bus accident

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

George Charamba speaks on Chamisa-Mnangagwa talks

3 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Byo Shutdown to be shown on MTV Base

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts MDC-ZANU PF coalition talks

4 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Zimbabwe's Month-on-month inflation drops

4 hrs ago | 823 Views

ZANU PF Youths storm Jonathan Moyo's book launch

4 hrs ago | 2216 Views

SA our neighbour from hell, patronising and dishing out foolish advice - Mbeki shut up and fcuk off

5 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Will Mbeki deliver a genuine political dialogue?

5 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Vendors demand accessories licenses

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Security guard rapes girl school

5 hrs ago | 1306 Views

MDC leadership engages NPRC

16 hrs ago | 3088 Views

'Mbeki led to MDC crashing defeat' Ruhanya - wash your foul mouth with bleach, MDC did that themselves

16 hrs ago | 2573 Views

ZRP strikers bag Harare darts league championship 2019

16 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mbeki is pushing MDC to join Mnangagwa in POLAD - no reforms will be implemented

16 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Police to arrest bar tenders selling booze to drunk patrons

16 hrs ago | 3156 Views

Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

17 hrs ago | 5276 Views

Nelson Chamisa is a capital requirement for National Dialogue

19 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Zimbabwe passport fees have not gone up

19 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Marry will not survive prison: Another Epstein case; ZACC will have blood on their hands

21 hrs ago | 10526 Views

Businessman dies at Munhumutapa offices

21 hrs ago | 9966 Views

Heavily armed security state agents raid Paul Siwela's home again

22 hrs ago | 8779 Views

The dilemma of the Women's Movement and Marry Chiwenga case

23 hrs ago | 7531 Views

The rise of online sports betting in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mashonaland Central records an increase in rape cases

23 hrs ago | 626 Views

PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

23 hrs ago | 4790 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's advisor blasts government

24 hrs ago | 7653 Views

Mary Chiwenga's controversy - Winky D prophecy fulfilled?

17 Dec 2019 at 11:24hrs | 9509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days