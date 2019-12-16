Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uncle Roland's fuel scam exposed

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Controversial businessman Roland Muchegwa has been fingered in dirty fuel businesses being implemented in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Online publication Zimmorning post has alleged that Roland's South African accounts have been frozen over allegation of flouting the tax process of that country.

Reported the paper, "Sars allege that he is not paying tax and he is involved in dirty fuel deals wherein he buys petrol in cheaper areas like Kwazulu Natal province after misrepresentation of export and sell it at a profit in Limpopo province."

Muchegwa, Genius Kadungure and a guy called Chief have been previously linked to the fuel scam.

A source who spoke ro Zimmorning post said, "It's a clique, him (Uncle Rolen) and associates .

"They import cheaper fuel from South Africa and lie that its in transit to DRC but offload it in Zimbabwe and feed the black market for ridiculous profits.

"The tanker then proceeds to DRC filled with water ,because the weigh bridge cannot dictate the type of liquid but quantity of contents, so this exercise legitimises the  rot."
Muchegwa is yet to respond to the allegations.  



Source - Byo24News

