Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Massive cattle deaths irk Matabeleland South farmers

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Villagers in Matabeleland South have cried foul over massive death of their cattle due to prolonged drought and their failure to purchase stock feed as a result of economic crisis.


Gwanda, Matobo, Filabusi, Mangwe, Bulilima, Beitbridge among other districts in the province have been hard hit by drought and experienced massive death of cattle and other domestic animals.

Matobo Veterinary services Officer Gloria Gumede said they had a bad season which saw many cattle dying.

"Many farmers were left without cattle this time," she said.

However she said farmers who were quick to start feeding their cattle saved them and those very late lost a lot of cattle.


Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF conference lived to its billing

4 hrs ago | 932 Views

Jacob Mudenda not fit to lead Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Thabo Mbeki coming back in two weeks

6 hrs ago | 4639 Views

Marry Chiwenga approaches High Court for bail

6 hrs ago | 4212 Views

Uncle Roland's fuel scam exposed

8 hrs ago | 6726 Views

Zimbabwe army Boss killed in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 14516 Views

Mthuli Ncube to introduce $10, $20 notes

9 hrs ago | 4971 Views

Zimbabwe judges to work up to 70

9 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Two Zimbabweans die, 22 injured in cross border bus accident

9 hrs ago | 2202 Views

George Charamba speaks on Chamisa-Mnangagwa talks

10 hrs ago | 7509 Views

Byo Shutdown to be shown on MTV Base

10 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts MDC-ZANU PF coalition talks

10 hrs ago | 5579 Views

Zimbabwe's Month-on-month inflation drops

11 hrs ago | 1205 Views

ZANU PF Youths storm Jonathan Moyo's book launch

11 hrs ago | 4084 Views

SA our neighbour from hell, patronising and dishing out foolish advice - Mbeki shut up and fcuk off

11 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Will Mbeki deliver a genuine political dialogue?

11 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Vendors demand accessories licenses

11 hrs ago | 564 Views

Security guard rapes girl school

11 hrs ago | 2033 Views

MDC leadership engages NPRC

23 hrs ago | 3437 Views

'Mbeki led to MDC crashing defeat' Ruhanya - wash your foul mouth with bleach, MDC did that themselves

23 hrs ago | 2802 Views

ZRP strikers bag Harare darts league championship 2019

23 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mbeki is pushing MDC to join Mnangagwa in POLAD - no reforms will be implemented

23 hrs ago | 5170 Views

Police to arrest bar tenders selling booze to drunk patrons

23 hrs ago | 3715 Views

Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

23 hrs ago | 5866 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days