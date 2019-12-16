Massive cattle deaths irk Matabeleland South farmers

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Villagers in Matabeleland South have cried foul over massive death of their cattle due to prolonged drought and their failure to purchase stock feed as a result of economic crisis.

Gwanda, Matobo, Filabusi, Mangwe, Bulilima, Beitbridge among other districts in the province have been hard hit by drought and experienced massive death of cattle and other domestic animals.Matobo Veterinary services Officer Gloria Gumede said they had a bad season which saw many cattle dying."Many farmers were left without cattle this time," she said.However she said farmers who were quick to start feeding their cattle saved them and those very late lost a lot of cattle.