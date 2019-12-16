Chapfika dies at govt offices

News / National

by Staff reporter

BUSINESSMAN MacDonald Chapfika (57) collapsed and died outside Munhumutapa offices in Harare moments after meeting with top government officials over procurement of maize from outside the country.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the sudden death and that investigations to ascertain the cause were underway."We confirm that a man aged 57 collapsed outside Munhumutapa last night (Monday) and was examined by medical experts, who pronounced him dead. Police are now waiting for the postmortem examination and investigations are in progress," he said.Chapfika reportedly had gone to Munhumutapa offices to hold meetings with government officials and died moments later after eating some food they had been served at the meeting."Upon arrival, they were directed to the boardroom, where there were other participants of the meeting. They were offered some food and the now-deceased ate some chips and meat. At around 1630hrs, the now-deceased made his presentation to the government officials, who included some ministers and Ministry of Finance officials," a memo seen by NewsDay read."His presentation lasted for about 15 minutes and was based on procurement of maize outside the country for the government."After the meeting and on his way to his car, Chapfika reportedly started feeling dizzy and had difficulty in seeing and collapsed.Munhumutapa building houses the Office of the President and Cabinet, the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Information.