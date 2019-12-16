Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's Cabinet yesterday approved the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2019 which removes the provision for presidential running mates - candidates for Vice-President - as well as lay ground for the President to fire his deputies.

The approved amendments are seen as Mnangagwa's attempt to consolidate his stranglehold on the presidency by giving him imperial powers to deal with his deputies at a time his party is being torn apart by factionalism.

"Cabinet considered and approved the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019 which the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs presented as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation," Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a Cabinet briefing.

"Some of the salient amendments to be effected will include the following, provision, under Section 94 of subsection (2) to allow the President-elect, as soon as he assumes office, to appoint two persons to be Vice-Presidents who shall take their oaths of Office before the Chief Justice or the next senior judge available as set out in the Third Schedule.

Mutsvangwa added: "Setting out in Section 95 the conditions under which a Vice-President will vacate office, which include resignation, removal by the President, serious misconduct, failure to uphold the Constitution or inability to perform the functions of the office due to physical or mental incapacity."

Section 92 of the Zimbabwe Constitution, stipulates that the presidential candidate must nominate two persons who will have to be directly and jointly elected by registered voters. The two nominees automatically become his deputies with one of them nominated to be the first vice-president.

Without changes to the Constitution, the running mate clause was to take effect in 2023.

But under the new changes approved by Cabinet yesterday, the vice-presidents would be appointed by the President, rather than being voted.

According to Section 95, a vice-president's term ends with that of the President unless he or she resigns or is removed from office, when a new president comes in. According to section 97, a president or vice-president can also be removed by Parliament, a joint resolution by both houses, the Senate and the National Assembly.

The current Constitution does not give the President the powers to fire his deputy once appointed. It was the same supreme law used by the court to declare Mnangagwa's ouster in November 2017 by the late former President Robert Mugabe as illegal. Mnangagwa eventually took over from Mugabe after the late nationalist was kicked out of office by his army commanders.

Cabinet was also updated on the fuel situation in the country by Energy and Power Development minister Fortune Chasi.

"Cabinet assures the nation that necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the fuel situation is normalised during the festive season and beyond," Mutsvangwa said.

"Indigenous oil companies will be issued with Letters of Credit to enable them to complement government in satisfying the market," she added.

The country has been experiencing chronic fuel shortages for over a year with the situation having worsened ahead of the yearend public holidays.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

51 mins ago | 565 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

51 mins ago | 92 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

52 mins ago | 149 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

52 mins ago | 226 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

53 mins ago | 69 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

53 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

53 mins ago | 146 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

54 mins ago | 67 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

54 mins ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

54 mins ago | 44 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

55 mins ago | 51 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

1 hr ago | 85 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

1 hr ago | 94 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

1 hr ago | 87 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

1 hr ago | 127 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

1 hr ago | 91 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

1 hr ago | 37 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Bread price goes down

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 35 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 73 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

11 hrs ago | 2866 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 10276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days