6 vie for Zinara top post

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Six candidates have been interviewed to fill the vacant chief executive officer post at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara).

The post fell vacant following the resignation of acting chief executive officer Mathlene Mujokoro a few months ago.

This paper is also reliably informed that five candidates were also interviewed for the finance director post, which was left vacant following the incarceration of Simon Taranhike, who is serving a jail term for abuse of office.

Zinara board chairperson Michael Madanha confirmed the interviews, although he refused to divulge much detail.
"There are some interviews currently undergoing for the post of the CEO and that of the finance director. I was not around yesterday (Monday) because I was part of First Lady (Auxilia Mnangagwa)'s team that was touring tollgates during the road safety campaign. I will give you finer details tomorrow," he said.

Meanwhile, NewsDay is reliably informed that officials at Zinara are fuming over former Transport minister Jorum Gumbo's utterances at the just-ended Zanu PF annual people's conference held in Goromonzi.

During his presentation, Gumbo, who was chairing the thematic committee on transport, said it was high time Zinara focused on managing road funds.

According to a reliable source, this did not go down well with Zinara officials, who also took the matter to Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza.

"Some officials at Zinara are accusing Gumbo of being out of touch with reality. What he recommended to be done at Zinara was implemented a long time ago. The matter has since been taken to Matiza, who instructed his permanent secretary to give the correct position," the source said.

Matiza was not available for comment yesterday.

The Madanha-led board heavily descended on Zinara, resulting in massive resignations following reports that most of the top personnel were corrupt and bleeding the parastatal.

The board also ensured that Zinara sticks to its mandate of collecting and managing road funds.

Source - newsday

