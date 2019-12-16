Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS have been crippled, with power shortages and high data tariffs turning the entire country into darkness and artistes have not been spared.

In a highly digitalised era, social media platforms have provided a safe nest for artistes to interact with their fans and amass support as well as embrace positive criticism to do better and applauses for a good job.

More Zimbabweans had adopted social media and the social media user base had also grown more representative of the broader population.

Young adults and teenagers were among the earliest social media adopters and continued to use these sites at high levels, but currently usage has reduced alarmingly.

The level of interaction between fans and celebrities has deteriorated due to limited participation. These days, fewer audiences tend to go on downloading sites such as Tubidy, Mp3Juice and Mp3Skull among others.

The continuous power outages and high data tariffs have seen lesser audiences and followers on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The ones that actually manage to go on these platforms are heavily reliant on Wi-Fi which is not really accessible to many.

It has, however, turned into a sad story where artistes and their fans have found themselves estranged.

Songstress Queen Vee said power shortages and high data tariffs had taken a toll on her career.

"Most people in the industry especially in Zimbabwe and other parts of Africa might not understand the power of online presence. The industry has shifted in all kinds of dynamics with the main drive being social media and with the prevailing power cuts as well as high data tariffs, it has taken my brand and music a few steps back," she said.

She said interactions with her friends and fans had gone down because data had become a luxury for some.

"The tariffs have not only affected online interactions, but are a major setback when it comes to music downloading platforms, people shy away from effecting YouTube views thus numbers move at a low pace," she said.

"YouTube is a numbers game, you have to achieve a good number before you get royalties based on the number of viewers. If people are not viewing or downloading the videos it means the returns will be low."

She, however, said electricity outages did not really have a bearing as artistes always make a plan.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

53 mins ago | 602 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

53 mins ago | 101 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

54 mins ago | 162 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

54 mins ago | 252 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

55 mins ago | 74 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

55 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

55 mins ago | 155 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

55 mins ago | 70 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

56 mins ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

56 mins ago | 46 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

57 mins ago | 53 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

1 hr ago | 99 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

1 hr ago | 133 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

1 hr ago | 97 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

1 hr ago | 37 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Bread price goes down

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 69 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 70 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 35 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 78 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

11 hrs ago | 2869 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 10299 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days