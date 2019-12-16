Zacc in recruitment drive

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is strengthening its investigation arm by recruiting experts to populate its departments to unpack complicated corruption cases.The remarks were made by Zacc spokesperson John Makamure yesterday at the ongoing stakeholder consultative meeting on the national anti-corruption strategy in Mutare."We are investing 60% into investigations. Corruption cases are very complex, so you need experts to unpack corrupt cases. We are investing heavily in that area as Zacc," he said."We want to strengthen our investigations unit so that it is manned by people who are capable of unravelling corruption. We need vastly experienced auditors, forensic specialists and information communication technology specialists to unravel those complex corruption matters."He added: "So my issue is that we need to properly pay those people because we are taking them from the private sector, where they are also paid handsomely. We need to pay them good salaries so that they remain professional and competent investigators."Makamure added that they were enacting legislation to protect whistleblowers."We are also enacting appropriate legislation to allow more whistleblowers to come forward. We need to protect our whistleblowers. There is need to enact the legislation and we are moving forward. Let me assure the public that we are serious about corruption," he said.