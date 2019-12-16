Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc in recruitment drive

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is strengthening its investigation arm by recruiting experts to populate its departments to unpack complicated corruption cases.

The remarks were made by Zacc spokesperson John Makamure yesterday at the ongoing stakeholder consultative meeting on the national anti-corruption strategy in Mutare.

"We are investing 60% into investigations. Corruption cases are very complex, so you need experts to unpack corrupt cases. We are investing heavily in that area as Zacc," he said.

"We want to strengthen our investigations unit so that it is manned by people who are capable of unravelling corruption. We need vastly experienced auditors, forensic specialists and information communication technology specialists to unravel those complex corruption matters."

He added: "So my issue is that we need to properly pay those people because we are taking them from the private sector, where they are also paid handsomely. We need to pay them good salaries so that they remain professional and competent investigators."

Makamure added that they were enacting legislation to protect whistleblowers.

"We are also enacting appropriate legislation to allow more whistleblowers to come forward. We need to protect our whistleblowers. There is need to enact the legislation and we are moving forward. Let me assure the public that we are serious about corruption," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

51 mins ago | 570 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

52 mins ago | 94 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

52 mins ago | 152 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

53 mins ago | 228 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

53 mins ago | 70 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

53 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

53 mins ago | 147 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

54 mins ago | 67 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

54 mins ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

54 mins ago | 44 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

55 mins ago | 51 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

1 hr ago | 166 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

1 hr ago | 96 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

1 hr ago | 55 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

1 hr ago | 128 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

1 hr ago | 92 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

1 hr ago | 37 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Bread price goes down

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 35 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 74 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

11 hrs ago | 2866 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 10279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days