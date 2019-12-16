Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE constitutional amendments approved by Cabinet that will see the President appointing and firing his vice-presidents is proof that Zimbabwe is morphing into a new autocracy under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a political scientist has said.

Cabinet on Tuesday approved Constitutional Amendment Bill 2019, which repeals section 92 of the Constitution dealing with running mates, giving the President power to hire and fire his deputies as well as appoint and promote judges.

But political analyst Eldred Masunungure said the approved changes were taking the country towards a "tenacious" autocracy and show that Mnangagwa was not only power hungry, but hopes to die in office.

"Amending those sections of the Constitution is an extremely tenacious move," he said.

"The constitutional amendments touch at the heart of the Constitution. These are dangerous developments towards the progression of democracy.

"We are moving towards a tenacious autocracy, a chilling future. We should look at those changes with trepidation. I don't see any constitutional way to stop the amendments because Zanu-PF has the majority in Parliament unless sanity prevails in some MPs and they block it."

Section 92 of the Constitution stipulates that the presidential candidate must nominate two persons who will have to be directly and jointly elected by registered voters.

The two nominees automatically become his deputies, with one of them nominated to be the first vice-president.

The running mate clause was supposed to take effect in 2023, but with the proposed amendments, the President will have the latitude to appoint and fire his two deputies.

The Constitution does not give the President the powers to fire the Vice-Presidents, according to Section 95.

Section 97 says a President or Vice-President can only be removed by Parliament, a joint resolution by both houses, the Senate and the National Assembly.

"The idea of running mates was made to insulate the Vice-President from a predatory President. Now, according to the new changes, the President can now hire and fire the Vice-President, the same manner Mnangagwa was treated by Mugabe in 2017," Masunungure said.

Mnangagwa was fired by Mugabe in 2017 before the army staged a coup that ousted his former boss. The court later ruled that Mugabe had no powers to fire his deputy.

"If Mnangagwa made the amendments due to fear of being removed by his deputies or if this was a coup-proofing move, it only improves the chances of him being removed through a coup," Masunungure said.

"It shows that Mnangagwa is very power-hungry. The constitutional changes speak for themselves. He is moving towards being an autocrat more than his predecessor. Ten constitutional amendments in one Bill, and the Constitution is already obliterated.

"It is no longer the Constitution that we voted for. This is a betrayal of the people and, in fact, God because he says the voice of the people is the voice of God. I don't know what type of wind is blowing at Zanu-PF headquarters, but truly it is a bad wind."

The Constitution requires judges to be subjected to public interviews, and not outrightly appointed by the President.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

58 mins ago | 741 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

58 mins ago | 125 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

59 mins ago | 200 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

59 mins ago | 317 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

60 mins ago | 85 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

60 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

1 hr ago | 99 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

1 hr ago | 103 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

1 hr ago | 64 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

1 hr ago | 149 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

1 hr ago | 110 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

1 hr ago | 40 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Bread price goes down

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 73 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 35 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

1 hr ago | 84 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

11 hrs ago | 2878 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 10361 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days