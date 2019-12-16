Motorists face dry festive season

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEANS face Christmas without fuel after government yesterday failed to proffer a solution to the fuel shortages in the country.Energy deputy minister Magna Mudyiwa told the National Assembly yesterday that they were still waiting for letters of credit (LCs) to be cleared by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) so that fuel in Msasa can be released.Last week in the Senate, Mudyiwa was asked a similar question and she said they were waiting for the LCs, a response she has given again this week."We do have enough fuel at our depots in Mabvuku and Msasa, but it is bonded, meaning that we need to pay for it first," she said."The measures that we are taking is that we are discussing with the RBZ for the LCs to be prepared so that traders access the fuel,"Mudyiwa's said her ministry's mandate was to ensure there is fuel at the depots, and the issue of payment was under the purview of Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.