Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) accountants are facing fraud charges after they allegedly transferred $751 150 twice to a private cleaning company Ollymann Investments.Tirivangani Matare (37), Linda Mangove (34) and Oscar Kwaramba (46) appeared before Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya, who remanded them to January 3, 2020.The complainant in the matter is the Defence ministry represented by Gary Marongwe.Allegations are that on May 23, 2019, Matare, Mangove and Kwaramba unlawfully and intentionally processed a payment to the private company.It is alleged that Matare instructed Mangove to prepare a template document that would be processed by Kwaramba for payment of $751 150 to Ollymann's FBC bank account.The State alleges that the money was purported to be for cleaning and car services rendered by Oilymann Investments to the ZDF.It is alleged that Kwaramba asked Joseph Providence Chamboko to use his personal account to process the payment to Ollymann.Chamboko told Otillia Mhundwa, the accountant who is responsible for payments, to call Ollymann Investments manager who confirmed receipt of payment. Despite the confirmation, it is alleged that the three insisted that another payment had to be done.It is further alleged that Mangove prepared a document and Kwaramba used Fungisai Chiurira's account to post it to the chief accountants Lameck Jekiseni and Maurice Maswa, who acted upon the misrepresentation and paid another $751 150.The court heard that a whistleblower then revealed the fraud to the Zimbabwe Anti -Corruption Commission who launched investigations into the matter, leading to the arrest of the three.Nothing was recovered.