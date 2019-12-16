Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Industry and Commerce deputy minister Raji Modi on Sunday donated R10 000 to charity organisation Salfina Foundation Trust which cares for orphans, the elderly and vulnerable people in Bulawayo.

Modi, a prominent businessperson, handed over the donation at the fifth edition of the Wholesale Centre Liquor Hub and Groceries 10km Fun Race.

Speaking at the event Bulawayo Sports and Recreation Commission provincial co-ordinator Sam Nzvimbu said Modi had been sponsoring the charity race since 1997 when it was called the Nkulumane Spar 10km Race.

"Modi has shown great love and affection to the less privileged community of the metropolitan province as a whole. In all the races he has been identifying charity organisations around Bulawayo and donating in cash and in kind," Nzvimbu said.

"In today (Sunday)'s event we witness generosity as he donates to one charity organisation, Salfina for orphans in Emakhandeni up to R10 000."

Nzvimbu said the previous beneficiaries were Ethandweni Children's Home in Kezi, Mustard Seed, Percy lboston, Ingutsheni Central Hospital and Scripture Union Zimbabwe.
Salfina Trust chairperson Angeline Mawere Chabata said it was not the first time they received a donation from Modi.

"He gave me another donation which lasted for almost three months on July 6, 2019. This is the second donation we have received," Chabata said.

"I feel humbled to get the donation. I have been asking myself who am I? I just grew up as an orphan without a mother, I was brought up by my grandmother, and when I felt that I had vision, I wanted to start something, I had no money."

Chabata said the foundation was growing through the support of Modi and his wife.

However, Modi on his official Twitter account said it was important for people to appreciate the assistance being given to the underprivileged.

"Before we write home about the Liquor Hub marathon and prize giving ceremony, I believe we should start with what's more important — philanthropy. After all was said and done, I donated R10 000 to Salfina for Orphans, an orphanage in Bulawayo. I live to give not to take," Modi tweeted.

Source - newsday

