Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 27-YEAR-OLD former soldier was yesterday fined $200 by a Bindura magistrate for shouting obscenities at his mother in-law during a binge.

Robert Jack of Foothill farm, Bindura was convicted after full trial by magistrate Tinashe Ndokera and failure to pay the fine would earn him 20 days in prison.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on November 6, Jack was drinking beer at his mother-in-law Grace Murambadzenga's shebeen where he harassed his sister-in-law by fondling her breasts. When confronted by his mother-in-law he shouted expletives at her while accusing both the daughter and her mother of prostitution.

Murambadzenga filed a police report leading to Jack's arrest, who was charged with criminal insult.

In mitigation he told the court that he was drunk and does not recall anything that happened on the date in question.

"I was drunk, so I do not even know whether I committed the offence or not, but if I did may the honourable court forgive me," he said.

Melody Jasi pleaded not guilty to theft and malicious damage of property before the same magistrate who remanded her out of custody to tomorrow.

The State said that Jasi hooked up with Takunda Timothy at a musical show in Bindura and went for a "quickie" after which the client forgot his cellphone on the bed. Jasi was seen by her colleagues taking the phone to the toilet.

When the complainant discovered that his phone was missing, he returned and confronted Jasi who flew into a rage and destroyed Timothy's power bank.

Timothy was later told by other sex workers that his cellphone had been stashed in a toilet and he filed a police report.

Vincent Marunya represented the State.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

59 mins ago | 768 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

59 mins ago | 127 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

60 mins ago | 210 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

1 hr ago | 63 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

1 hr ago | 101 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

1 hr ago | 104 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

1 hr ago | 156 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

1 hr ago | 110 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

1 hr ago | 41 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Bread price goes down

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

1 hr ago | 73 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

1 hr ago | 78 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Hospital services return to normal

1 hr ago | 36 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

11 hrs ago | 2883 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

11 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Mary Chiwengwa fingers Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 10374 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days