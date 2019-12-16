Latest News Editor's Choice


Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A MVURWI police officer was last week arraigned before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro on allegations of assaulting a fellow tenant after his wife, also a police officer, allegedly stole groceries.

Tatenda Charlse Matiza (31) pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to December 20.

The State alleges that sometime in July, the complainant, who is a student at a local school, left 20 eggs and a bottle of body lotion in his room while visiting his parents for the weekend.

Upon his return he discovered that his eggs and lotion were missing and he confronted another tenant Primrose Magutakuona, Matiza's wife, and she confessed the theft and tried to buy his silence with $4.

Magutakuona subsequently told her husband that she had been confronted by the student and she gave him $4 bribe and that did not go down well with the police officer who stormed the student's room demanding an explanation on why he had confronted his wife.

The furious cop slapped the complainant once on the face and threw him against the wall, which attracted the attention of neighbours who came to the rescue of the boy.
Carson Kundiona prosecuted.

Source - newsday

