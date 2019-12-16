Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'CIO and army bombed Daily News'

by Mandla Ndlovu
46 secs ago | Views
The dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation and the Military Intelligence Department operatives bombed the Daily News in 2001.

Professor Jonathan Moyo who has been accused of sanctioning the bombings has denied being involved in the act.

Said Moyo, "That's how opportunistically evil the CIO and MID military operatives are. They took advantage of the legal dispute the Ministry I was heading had with Nyarota and his Daily News at the time to bomb the paper's printing press in order to have fingers pointed at me!"

In 2001 a bomb exploded at the print works of Daily News continuing what many believe to be a government-backed campaign of intimidation against its critics.

The main printing presses of The Daily News in Harare were badly damaged in the blast, although no-one was hurt.

A source at the then Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe, the company that produced the paper, said, "It was a carefully planned operation. A man came to the front gates making a disturbance in the middle of the night, and as all six security guards were dealing with that, the intruders climbed in the back and planted the charges. They knew what they were doing as the explosives were positioned in such a way to cause the most damage."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga is lying, says Marry

3 hrs ago | 4766 Views

Stolen groceries land policeman in the dock

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

Fake licences scam hits Harare

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sneaking US$ through back door'

3 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Ex-soldier convicted of insulting mother in-law

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Modi donates R10 000 to orphans, elderly

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe army accountants up for fraud

3 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Motorists face dry festive season

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

'BCC police demanding bribes from vendors'

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Zimbabwe creating an ED autocracy'

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mbeki will be back for more talks

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Marry tried to kill Chiwenga'

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zacc in recruitment drive

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

High data tariffs, power cuts no joy for artistes

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Meikles no longer 5-star hotel by international standards

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

6 vie for Zinara top post

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor slams govt over doctors impasse

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Cabinet approves presidential running mates amendment bill

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Chiwenga wants SA properties'

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

'Craft laws to jail pro-sanctions politicians.' says Chinotimba

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chapfika dies at govt offices

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Pokello 'gets' latest Range Rover?

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

War vets bread-making project flops

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

MDC decentralises national meetings

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe's economic crisis now a security threat

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chihuri did not order the arrest of Chiwenga, we did

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Beitbridge border a hive of activity

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF calls for holding of programmes on Unity Day

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Death threats, assault land soldiers in court

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Ministers hail Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Gang rape in Honda Fit

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Serial bogus CIO fraudster convicted

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa launches Sakubva Urban Renewal Project

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bread price goes down

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Multi-choice Zimbabwe sees drop in subscriber base

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Ndux Junior cancels shows after accident

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon dies in hail of bullets in SA

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mthuli Ncube withdraws RBZ Amendment Bill

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Chiwenga's wife too sick to stand trial'

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe to set up regional urology centre

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'The worst is over'

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

'War vets' Director on the run

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Hospital services return to normal

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

G40 pays Chiwenga wife's legal fees

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mbeki visit gives Chamisa chance to swallow his pride

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

More cash coming to end shortages, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mbeki winds up Zimbabwe visit

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mzembi a game changer in Zimbabwe politics

13 hrs ago | 3210 Views

'Zimbabweans matter (more) than any other person' declare Khupe - damned them, only No.1 matters, T Khupe

13 hrs ago | 1324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days