Trio bashes resident in dispute over fields

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Three man have appeared in court charged with assaulting a resident who complained over why they were standing in his fields.

The land in dispute is situated close to Mazai river opposite Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Sauerstown.

Patricia Ndlovu (42), Moses Nyoni (45) and Saliwe Nyoni (40) where not asked to plead  to assault when they appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded them in custody to December 20.

The court was told that on December 11 at around 8am at a stream Mazai river opposite Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Sauerstown, Bulawayo.

 Ndlovu, Nyoni and Nyoni attacked Takesure Manonga (45) on the head, right arm and right leg several times after Manonga confronted them for occupying his field. They assaulted him with iron bars.

He sustained swollen right arm, right leg fractured and a cut on the head. A report made to the police led to their arrest.



Source - Stephen Jakes

