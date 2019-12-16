MDC-A MP ejected from Parly for calling Chamisa 'His Excellency'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance Marondera Central MP Catson Matewu was on Tuesday ejected from Parliament for referring to his party leader Nelson Chamisa as "His Excellency."Matewu was debating in Parliament about the incident police allegedly fired live bullets and tear gas during a tree planting programme in his constituency where Chamisa was the main guest.He said MPs had been asked by the Environment ministry to plant trees in their constituencies but was shocked when the police unleashed violence on them."During the time that we were planting trees, as we approached the police to talk to them, they started to fire bullets. This put the lives of the people and the children at risk. This was at a clinic where you have pregnant women."The police fired bullets and tear gas and some of the people who were there were actually people with chronic diseases. Also present was our president, His Excellency President Chamisa...."At that point, Zanu-PF MPs led by Joseph Chinotimba furiously protested the reference to Chamisa as" His Excellency."The Deputy Speaker of Parliament who was presiding over the session directing Matewu to withdraw his statement.But Matewu stuck to his guns saying,"Madam Speaker. If you read the dictionary 'excellency' means executive powers. He has executive powers in MDC."The Deputy Speaker insisted, "You must withdraw that, it is not allowed. You cannot say His Excellency President Chamisa in this Parliament, it is wrong for you to say that. Please withdraw, we cannot have two His Excellencies, never, ever!"Matewu refused to withdraw his statement and was chucked out of Parliament by the deputy speaker.