Chamisa speaks on joining POLAD

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe is in a deep crisis.Only true & holistic reform will bring about real change.Dialogue must be genuine.Will take no part in POLAD.Our views on the much desired dialogue remain unchanged.We seek true change for the people of Zimbabwe.We will never betray your trust! — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 20, 2019

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has denied reports that he will be joining the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) as reported by some sections of the media recently.Writing on Friday, Chamisa said, "Zimbabwe is in a deep crisis. Only true and holistic reform will bring about real change. Dialogue must be genuine. Will take no part in POLAD."Chamisa added that he party wants a dialogue convened by a credible mediator."Our views on the much desired dialogue remain unchanged. We seek true change for the people of Zimbabwe. We will never betray your trust!"POLAD brings together political parties that had presidential candidates in the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections and was initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the beginning of the year.Over the week, South African former President Thabo Mbeki came to Zimbabwe and met Mnangagwa and Chamisa and other members of POLAD.When he met Mnangagwa Mr Mbeki said he was ready to assist Zimbabwe in resolving the prevailing challenges and urged Sadc to assist the country.Thabo Mbeki is expected to be back in the country in two weeks time.